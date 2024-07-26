Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $135,000 Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.66.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

