Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $154,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,376,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after buying an additional 266,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Loews by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Up 0.6 %

L opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

