Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387 in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

