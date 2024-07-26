Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 166.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

