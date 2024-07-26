Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 546,577 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,502,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $36,715,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.