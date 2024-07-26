Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $361,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Waters by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Shares of WAT opened at $310.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.66. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

