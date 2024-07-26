Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 251,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

