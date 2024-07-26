Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

