Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

