Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $92,000 Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.66 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

