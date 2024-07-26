Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.