Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGON. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $97,678,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $9,837,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

CG Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CGON opened at $32.99 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

