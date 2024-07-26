Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Barclays reduced their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131 in the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $36.79 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile



Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

