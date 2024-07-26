Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 688 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after acquiring an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,087,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,727,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VERA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

VERA opened at $36.84 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.