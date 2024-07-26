Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,470 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

