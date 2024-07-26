Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 297.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIHL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 390,754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

