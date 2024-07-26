Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

