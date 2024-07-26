Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS opened at $16.42 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

