Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCR stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.