Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

