Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,164,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 680,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 9,155.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 526,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.