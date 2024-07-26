Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.