Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 369 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.