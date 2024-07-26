Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

