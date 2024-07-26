Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,207 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

