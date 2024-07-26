Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,483,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 175.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

