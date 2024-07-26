Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,241. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $187.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.