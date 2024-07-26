Amit Gupta Sells 22,699 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amit Gupta sold 7,507 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,680.65.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $408.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

