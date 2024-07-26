Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 128,550 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

