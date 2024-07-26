Analysts Offer Predictions for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The firm had revenue of C$145.20 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

