Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KBR opened at $66.64 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

