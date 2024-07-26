Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Graphic Packaging (GPK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK):

7/16/2024 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Graphic Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

