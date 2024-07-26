Andrew Hykes Sells 3,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,143,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

