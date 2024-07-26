Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.79

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and traded as low as $28.81. Anglo American shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 546 shares.

Anglo American Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

