Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 279,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HOUS opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.