Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,481,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $665,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,571,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1,240.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 232,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

