ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBB opened at $0.44 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.