ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARBB opened at $0.44 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
About ARB IOT Group
