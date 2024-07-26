Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 61,783 shares.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 368.57.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

