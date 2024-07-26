Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) PT Raised to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.35. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $5,782,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.