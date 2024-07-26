Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 91.5% in July

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. Equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

