Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
