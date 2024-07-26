Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in July

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance

ASTI stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $17.80.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

