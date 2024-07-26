Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given New GBX 568 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.11) to GBX 568 ($7.35) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 433 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.54).
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASCL
Ascential Trading Up 0.3 %
Ascential Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a GBX 128.60 ($1.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.
Ascential Company Profile
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.