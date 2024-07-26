Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given New GBX 568 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.11) to GBX 568 ($7.35) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 433 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.54).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.05. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 312.50 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a GBX 128.60 ($1.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

