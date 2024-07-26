Ascential (LON:ASCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $563.50

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 563.50 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 562 ($7.27), with a volume of 136816516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446.80 ($5.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.11) to GBX 568 ($7.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.60) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.54).

Get Ascential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ascential

Ascential Stock Performance

Ascential Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a GBX 128.60 ($1.66) dividend. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

About Ascential

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.