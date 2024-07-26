Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
