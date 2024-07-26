ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 136,162 shares of company stock worth $437,588. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at $381,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

