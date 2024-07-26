Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $169.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

