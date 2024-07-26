Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.17.

TransAlta Price Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$10.13 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$96,700.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.