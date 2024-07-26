ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ATIF Stock Performance

ATIF opened at $0.84 on Friday. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 1,017.40% and a negative return on equity of 335.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

