Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.00, but opened at $138.70. Atkore shares last traded at $138.43, with a volume of 125,969 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 405.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.