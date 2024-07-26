Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

